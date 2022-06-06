Nani Wishes He Would Have Played Suriya's Jai Bhim Character

Natural star Nani is a self-made actor in Tollywood. Last year, Nani scored a blockbuster hit with Shyam Singh Roy. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. After a couple of months, Nani is returning to the silver screen with Ante Sundarinki. As part of movie promotions, Nani that stated Ante Sundarinki is going to be a laugh riot for the audience.

He adds that the film is not aimed at hurting an religious sentiments. When he was asked if there was any movie that he wished to have played, Nani said that he wished he could have played Suriya's character in Jai Bhim.

It would have been nice if I got the script because people may forget a few films, but the audience will surely get connected to Jai Bhim kind of films. Nani has completed 25 percent of Dasara. Nani's first production web series features Adivi Sesh in the lead role would be released in July this year.

