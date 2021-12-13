Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy Trailer Launch Tomorrow In Warangal

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated film Shyam Singha Roy helmed by talented director Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments will have its Royal Event to be celebrated in a royal manner tomorrow at Rangaleela Maidan in Warangal on December 14th.

Nani and the entire team of the movie will be gracing the occasion to make it a massive hit. The film’s theatrical trailer will also be launched in Warangal. Shyam Singha Roy is already making huge noise and the trailer is sure to set the bar further high.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the heroines in the film that has original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.

Shyam Singha Roy will release in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th.