Nani’s Heartfelt Note On His Birthday

Natural Star Nani attained a boy-next-door image initially for the kind of movies he did in the beginning of his career. But he carved a niche for himself as a versatile star. The actor celebrates his birthday today and his film journey has been an inspiration to many aspiring actors.

Before he took his plunge into cinema, Nani worked as a radio jockey. He made his acting debut in 2008 with Ashta Chamma and with his captivating performances in the movie and next projects, he became one of the most sought-after actors. He indeed became a bankable hero.

Nani, on the occasion of his birthday, penned a heartfelt note, thanking cinema and fans who have been encouraging him from the beginning.

“I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s :) This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together ♥️” reads his post.

Nani’s most awaited Pan India film Dasara is set for release on March 30th.