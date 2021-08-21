Nani Or Chaitanya, Who Will Pull Out of Vinayaka Chaturthi Race?

Natural star Nani and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya are popular stars in the film industry. Besides, the duo has a separate fan base among the audience in the Telugu states. Nani and Naga Chaitanya are hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Their upcoming films 'Love Story' and 'Tuck Jagadish' are the most awaited films of the year.

The theatrical release of both the films are getting postponed for the past few months, now. Shekar Kammula's Love Story is set for a grand theatrical release on September 10, 2021. On the other hand, Nani's Tuck Jagadish is also making its way to OTT. The digital rights of Tuck Jagadish have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a fancy price. It is being said that Nani's Tuck Jagadish is also planning to start streaming from September 10, 2021, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Yesterday, the Telangana Exhibitors held a press conference at Film Chamber requesting and urging filmmakers not to release their films on OTT platforms directly. They have urged the Telugu filmmakers to wait for some time. If theatres don't open with 100 percent occupancy, then they could opt for OTT release. Asian Suniel who is the producer of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is said to have slammed Nani and Tuck Jagadish filmmakers for releasing their film on OTT. They are demanding that Tuck Jagadish makers change their digital streaming date of the film. It remains to be seen who's going to compromise and step away from the race—will it be Nani or Chaitanya. Perhaps both the filmmakers could talk and sort out the issue.

Ideally, Naga Chaitanya or Nani are not to be blamed for this as they will go with the filmmakers' decision. Let's see how this will end.