Nani in Never Before Seen Avatar in Shyam Singh Roy, Says Writer Satyadev Janga

Natural Nani's much-awaited film 'Shyam Singh Roy' is gearing up for theatrical release on December 24, 2021. The film's trailer, songs and poster have created much hype among the audience.

The film is written by Satydev Janga. In a recent interview, Satyadev Janga stated, "Nani immediately said 'Yes' to the story as soon he heard the script. Nani is going to be seen in never before seen avatar in Shyam Singha Roy."

Satyadev is hoping that Shyam Singh Roy would earn him a good name in the industry. He also has a few interesting scripts next. Satyadev has signed one pure love story and family thriller with a leading production house. He promised to announce the details of his upcoming project soon.