Nani Launches Teaser Of Sree Vishnu's Bhala Thandanana

Promising young hero Sree Vishnu will next be seen in the upcoming commercial entertainer Bhala Thandanana being helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri of Baanam fame. Catherine Tresa is tha leading lady in the movie which is gearing up for its theatrical release.

The makers intrigued with action-packed first look poster and they began musical promotions too on an impressive note with a quirky number set in rural backdrop. Today, Natural Star Nani launched teaser of the movie.

The teaser starts off interestingly with Sree Vishnu’s voiceover. He says, “Rakshasunni Champadaniki Devudu Kuda Avathaaraalethali… Nenu Mamulu Manishini…” Then, we get to see innocent avatar of Sree Vishnu. Catherine Tresa is introduced in an arrogant role.

The dialogue, “Nee Darilo Nuvvu… Naa Daarilo Nanu… Iddari Lakshyam Okate…” uttered by Sree Vishnu indicate he and Catherine are on a same mission, but are going in different directions.

The major highlight of the video is Sree Vishnu dancing like a bird, after shooting the villain batch. His expressions in the sequence are precious. A perfect end given to the teaser with Sree Vishnu questioning a politician.

The dialogues in the teaser are striking to the core. Chaitanya Dantuluri made this movie as a pucca commercial entertainer with some thrilling elements incorporated in it.

Sree Vishnu steals the show with his unimpeachable performance. There are lots of variations in his character and he played it flawlessly. Catherine Tresa did her part competently. Srinivas Reddy’s sequence is humorous. Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame looks vicious as the antagonist.

Cinematographer Suresh Ragutu and music director Mani Sharma complemented each other to make the narrative exciting. Production design of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram looks top-notch. The teaser indeed takes the expectations on the movie to next level.

Sai Korrapati is presenting the film, while Rajani Korrapati is the producer. Srikanth Vissa is the writer, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the art director. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein has supervised action part.

