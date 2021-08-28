Nani Gives Sneak Peek Into Tuck Jagadish Ahead of OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video

‘Natural Star’ Nani delights his fans as his much-awaited Telugu family drama, Tuck Jagadish is all set to release on 10th September, 2021 - Ganesh Chaturthi. Amazon Prime Video today teased the fans with a short sneak peek into the world of Tuck Jagadish, with Nani introducing his on-screen character, giving a hint of an action-packed ride that awaits the viewers. This Nani-starrer is all set for an exclusive global premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting 10th September, 2021.



Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The movie stars Nani, Ritu Varma and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles, along with Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. Tuck Jagadish will premiere globally on September 10, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.