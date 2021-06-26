Nani Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Pic

Natural star Nani is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Nani shared with fans on social media that he has taken a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also urged his fans to get vaccinated with an interesting poster in the caption of his post, which goes “ "Our options, A) We vaccinate and stay safe. B) We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one," he wrote as the caption. Check out the tweet posted by Nani

Our options

A. We vaccinate and stay safe.

B. We stay safe by getting vaccinated.

Choose one :) pic.twitter.com/mVt1iXI3Fl — Nani (@NameisNani) June 26, 2021

On the career front, Nani is waiting for the release of ‘Tuck Jagadish’, which is likely to get release by end of July. On the other hand, Nani is yet to resume the shoot of his forthcoming flick Shyam Singha Roy, which was stalled due to second wave of COVID-19.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian will appear in prominent roles. The film has music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli.