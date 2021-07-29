Natural Star Nani Instagram Followers Touch 4 Million

Tollywood Natural star Nani is one of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry. He has earned his place in the entertainment industry entirely through his hard work and professionalism. He is considered to be one of the best actors, who enjoys a massive fan following not only in the Telugu states but aross the country.

Nani is an inspiration to many aspiring actors who want to make it big with their own talent. It is known that Nani doesn't have any godfather in the film industry. The name and fame that he has earned is through his passion towards his goal. Nani is on social media but hardly uses it to regularly interact with fans.

Nani mostly uses his social media profiles only to announce his new movies and share teasers and trailers of his films. Despite such irregular social media interaction, his fan base is growing on social media platform. The latest is that the actor has reached another key milestone on social media by garnering 4 million followers on the photosharing app, Instagram.

On the career front, Nani is awaiting the release of 'Tuck Jagadish' which is one of the hugely awaited movies of the actor among others. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Recently, Nani also wrapped up the shoot of his other upcoming film 'Shyam Singha Roy'. The film is slated for release later this year when theatres reopen to full occupancy.