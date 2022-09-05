Nani Celebrates 14 Years In Tollywood

Natural star Nani is a self-made actor in Tollywood. Nani forayed into films with the movie Ashta Chamma in 2008. The film was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, since, then, he never looked back in his career.

He has been reaching new heights in his career with each passing year. Now, Nani has completed fourteen years in Tollywood.

On this special day, Nani shared a photo with a caption that goes, 'You and I…. 14 years strong ♥️'. Check out the tweet posted by him:

You and I….

14 years strong ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EjxMV0User — Nani (@NameisNani) September 4, 2022

On the career front, Nani was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki. The film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. He will next be seen in Dasara. Nani is going to be seen in a raw and rustic avatar in Dasara.

The film's first look poster received thumping response from people. Nani's Dasara is all set to arrive in theatres on March 30, 2023.