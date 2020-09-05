Nani’s 'V’ Fails To Beat Jersey

Natural star Nani is a man of the moment. Finally, his much-awaited movie was premiered on Amazon Prime Video On September 4. The film passed out with flying colours. It earned glowing reviews from several quarters. 'V' is a life story of a mysterious man (Nani) who wants to seek revenge for the murder of his wife. He is a serial killer and will be chased by a determined cop.

Ever since the film was out in OTT platforms, people are asking on social media that what would be the possible collections of 'V' on its first day based on digital platforms? We are pretty sure, the film has been widely watched by the audience. The makers of 'V' have encashed it by releasing it at the proper time.

Back to the expected collections of Nani's 'V', it is hard to predict and only the makers can answer for it. But, we have some interesting news in our store. It is worth mentioning that Nani's 'V' failed to beat the record of his last hit 'Jersey'.

Do you know the ratings of ‘V’ on IMDb? It is a platform that gives ratings to all languages film, and it has given 7.1 ratings to the film. Nani’s ‘Jersey’ got 8.5 which is a point higher than ‘V’. In this context, Nani’s ‘V’ has failed to beat ‘Jersey’ record which was released in 2019.

It is for the first time Nani is seen playing a villain in the film. His fans have loved it and are showering praise for his performance on social media. Apart from Nani, 'V' movie also stars Aditi Rao, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thoman and Vennela Kishore in lead roles. It is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju. Watch this space for more updates.