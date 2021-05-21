Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy Sets Damaged by Heavy Rains

It’s a known fact that Natural star Nani is working on a film titled Shyam Singa Roy. Nani was busy with the shoot of the film before the Telangana government imposed lockdown across the state. The film's production had to be put off due to the curbs.

With Hyderabad witnessing pre-monsoon season early, heavy rains have lashed a few parts of Telangana over the last few days. The latest update we hear is that a special set which was erected in the city outskirts of Hyderabad for Nani's Shyam Singha Roy has been damaged due to the heavy rains. The makers seem to be worried as they had shelled out a lot of money on the sets.

The makers are looking to repair the sets and resume the shoot of the film after the Telangana government lifts the lockdown.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian will appear in prominent roles. The film has music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli.