Nani’s ‘V’ Satellite Rights Get A Fancy Price

Natural star Nani is on cloud nine because his recent outing ‘V’ received a positive response from fans and audience. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25. However, the release did not happen as per plan due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sudheer Babu is seen playing as a determined cop, while Nani portrayed a grey shade.

Last week, on September 5, the film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. People are widely watching it. The latest we hear is Gemini TV has bagged the satellite rights of Nani and Sudheer starrer ‘V’. According to reports, Gemini management is believed to have offered Rs eight crore to acquire the rights of the film. We don’t know yet whether the makers of the movie have strike an official deal with them or not.

The film revolves around a mysterious man ‘V’ who is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife. The film was directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti whose breakthrough film was ‘Sammohanam’. It was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.