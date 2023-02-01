Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Condition Critical, Still in a Coma

Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack on January 27, 2023.

The actor felt ill during the time of TDP Nara Lokesh's Padayatra. Taraka Ratna was rushed to a nearby hospital. The Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna was moved to a hospital in Bangalore due to his critical condition.

Taraka Ratna's condition is said to be still critical. He is said to be in a coma now. On Tuesday, the Bangalore Hospital released a health bulletin, but have not disclosed much information about it.

It is learnt that Taraka Ratna will undergo a few more tests. The hospital is expected to release a new health bulletin on Wednesday after the tests.

Taraka Ratna's father Mohana Krishna, wife Alekhya and several family members are at the hospital with him.