Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Abhishek Pictures #NKR21 Title and First Look tomorrow

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is always there to encourage young talent who comes up with pathbreaking concepts. For his 21st film under the production of popular producer Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures, Kalyan Ram has joined hands with a new and talented director whose name will be revealed tomorrow.

The makers have released a pre-poster of #NKR21 to make an announcement that title and first look poster of the movie will be revealed tomorrow at 4:05 PM, as Kalyan Ram’s birthday presentation.

The poster sees Kalyan Ram standing on railway track with an umbrella in his hand. His getup and the setup indicate that it’s a period film with a novel concept.

It’s indeed a never tried before theme for Kalyan Ram who will be seen in an unusual role. Devansh Nama is presenting the film which will disclose an unwritten chapter in history.

The yet to be titled flick will be made on high budget with high technical standards.

Other details of the film will be revealed soon.