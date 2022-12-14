Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Second Single- Suguna Sundari’s Lyrical Video Date Locked

God of masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna is going to offer a mass treat like never before in his most awaited film Veera Simha Reddy directed by Gopichand Malineni. The makers are promoting the movie vigorously and the promotional material is raising expectations.

The makers earlier announced to release the film’s second single Suguna Sundari on December 15th. Now, they locked the time to launch the song. Suguna Sundari will be released at 9:42 AM. They made the announcement through this lovely poster. Balakrishna looks much younger than his age in the poster in trendy attire, wherein Shruti Haasan appears in a multi-color dress. The duet will see superb dances of the lead pair. S Thaman rendered a chartbuster album for the movie and the first song Jai Balayya got a thumping response.

While the first song Jai Balayya which got a superb reception was a mass number, Suguna Sundari is a duet.

Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are the ensemble cast. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has provided dialogues.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, while National Award-Winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film. Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat are the fight masters.

The film’s shoot will be wrapped up soon with the team canning the last song. The post-production works are currently underway.

The highly-anticipated movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release worldwide for Sankranthi on January 12, 2023.

Also Read: How Much Was The Love Today Director Paid For The Film?

