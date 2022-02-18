Nandamuri Balakrishna Starts Shooting for Gopichand Malineni Movie

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni who both delivered blockbusters with their last respective films have teamed up to offer a mass treat. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project prestigiously.

NBK107’s regular shoot commences from today in Sircilla town in Telangana state. The makers begin the shoot with a heavy action episode. Balakrishna joins the shoot from day one itself. Ram-Lakshman masters have choreographed the action sequence being canned on Balakrishna and fighters.

Gopichand Malineni is presenting Balakrishna in a completely different and action avatar in the movie being made on grand scale. The film’s story is based on real incidents.

Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie, that will have a powerful antagonist to be played by Sandalwood Star Duniya Vijay on his Tollywood debut. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role in #NBK107.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on massive scale. Gopichand Malineni’s films are technically high in standard and #NBK107 has some top-notch technicians working for it.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has fights by Ram-Lakshman duo.

