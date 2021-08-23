Nandamuri Balakrishna Spit in My Face: Senior Tollywood Actor

Senior Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao revealed about the humiliation he faced in an interview on social media. He recalled that late actor NTR had praised his performance in the film Mandaladhishudu in which he played a key role.

The actor made sensational remarks against Nandamuri Balakrishna saying that his son Balakrishna spit in his face. "Now, Balakrishna says that Kotagaru is a very good actor. But in the past, Balakrishna would appear on the shooting sets in Rajahmundry in those days. I respectfully said hello. But he spat in my face. This is his culture. What do we do? Such bitter incidents can never be forgotten,” he aseerts. Currently, these comments made by Kota Srinivasa Rao have gone viral on social media.