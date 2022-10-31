Nandamuri Balakrishna Remuneration For First Commercial Ad

Nandamuri Balakrishna needs no introduction. He is one of the popular stars with a massive fan following across the globe. Balakrishna is going in great guns professionally wise.

Balakrishna has become a successful host with Unstoppable show. Not long ago, He has returned to small screens with season 2 of Unstoppable.

Of late, Balakrishna is a brand ambassador for real state company Sai Priya Group. Balakrishna is said to have charged Rs 15 cr as his remuneration to promote the brand. So far, there is no clarity on how much Balayya has really charged to be the face of the Sai Priya Group.

On the career front, Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda. The film did incredible business at the box office. He has several interesting line up in his kitty.