Nandamuri Balakrishna Hospitalised

Nandamuri Balakrishna was admitted to hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of pain in his left shoulder.

A press note from the hospital said, "Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, we decided to treat Balakrishna. Our shoulder surgeon, Dr Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr B.N. Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully."

Doctors also mentioned that the health condition of Balakrishna is absolutely fine and there is nothing to worry. Fans of Balayya worried a lot after knowing about the health condition of their favourite star.

Balakrishna is an Indian actor, producer, and politician. He acted in more than 100 Telugu films over forty years and established himself as one of the leading actors of Tollywood. He won three Nandi Awards and one South Indian International Movie Award and got many other awards.