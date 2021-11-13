Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni, Mythri Movie Makers #NBK107 Grand Launch

One of the all-time greatest entertainers and an irreplaceable demigod of masses- Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna will be joining forces with successful director Gopichand Malineni who is an expert in dealing pucca mass and commercial entertainers. The film in the combination of the mass hero and the mass director is going to provide a full meal treat for masses. The director readied a powerful script for Balakrishna and the story is based on true incidents. Of course, Gopichand Malineni makes sure to include elements for all other sections which is why he has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project prestigiously. Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie. Tentatively titled #NBK107, the film has been launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad.

VV Vinayak sounded clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while Boyapati Srinu switched on the camera. Harish Shankar directed the first shot, while script was handed over to the team by Koratala Siva, Bobby and Buchi Babu Sana.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on massive scale.

Gopichand Malineni’s films are technically high in standard. And, he is taking extra care for #NBK107, in terms of artists and technicians to associate for the project.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that will have fights by Ram-Lakshman duo.

Regular shoot of the movie will begin from January, 2022.

