Nandamuri Balakrishna Control Your Tongue, Say Netizens

Nandamuri Balakrishna is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He is one of the most senior actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, he is also among the highest-paid actors in Telugu. Balakrishna has acted in more than 100 films. He should surely know how to speak on public platforms.

If you may recall, during the success event of Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna made some disrespectful comments against veteran actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao. Before the episode could be forgotten, the actor has yet again landed in another controversy for his sexist remarks on nurses.

Balakrishna is hosting the celebrity talk show Unstoppable Season 2. In a recent episode, he said, “Dheenamma bhalega undi akkadi nurse (That nurse was so hot).”

It was Pawan Kalyan's episode. Soon, Balakrishna's comments went viral. The sexist remark has also hurt the nurses. They have demanded an apology from Balakrishna. The Akhanda actor responded to the controversy by writing an apology letter via Facebook. Take a look at it:

Netizens are asking what's wrong with Balakrishna. Why is he giving all bad vibes about him? People hold a huge respect towards Balakrishna for his charity work through Basavatarakam hospital. Balakrishna seems to be losing the respect of the audience due to his immature behaviour.