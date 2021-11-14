Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu, Dwaraka Creations’ Akhanda Trailer Roar On November 14th

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass director Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming flick Akhanda is getting ready for theatrical release. The film is done with its production and post-production formalities.

Meanwhile, the makers will be unveiling theatrical trailer of the movie tomorrow. The poster presents Balakrishna in a ruthless getup as an Aghora with a trident in his hand. The Kaali Maa idol in the background gives extra rise to the character. The poster gives an impression that we are going to witness a powerful trailer that will be out tomorrow at 7:09 PM.

Akhanda’s release date will be announced soon. The makers are planning vigorous promotions by coming up with updates frequently.

Balakrishna and Boyapati collaborated for the third time to complete hat-trick hits in their combination. Expectations are sky high on the film as Boyapati knows the pulse of masses and he is presenting Balakrishna in never seen before avatars. Balakrishna who plays a dual character will be seen as an Aghora in one of the roles.

The teasers to introduce two characters of Balakrishna got tremendous response. While first song amused class and melody lovers, the title song got immense response from masses.

Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady opposite Balakrishna in the mass action entertainer. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing Akhanda on Dwaraka Creations. Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in crucial roles.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while C Ram Prasad cranks the camera. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor.