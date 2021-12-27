Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu, Dwaraka Creations Akhanda Successfully Completes 25 Days

The euphoria of Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass director Boyapati Sreenu’s mass action entertainer Akhanda is unstoppable. The mass madness is still continuing with the movie solid business at box office. Akhanda completes 25 days after release and it is registering massive collections in its fourth week as well.

Grand success celebrations of Akhanda were held last night with the core team including Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations attending it.

Balakrishna and boyapati Srinu,Miryala Ravinder Reddy presented the entire cast and technical crew of the movie with shields. The event was attended by distributors of all the regions in Telugu states.

Akhanda is already a biggest blockbuster of 2021 as it provided huge profits to producer as well as distributors in all the territories. It is indeed highest grossing movie for Balakrishna. The film has also crossed 1 million dollar mark in overseas. In fact, success of Akhanda gave a new hope to Tollywood.

Balakrishna came up with award-winning performance, wherein Boyapati Sreenu yet again proved that he is a master in dealing mass subjects. The actor, director duo completed hat-trick of blockbusters with the movie.

S Thaman’s background score is other biggest asset of the movie, other than C Ram Prasad’s cinematography and rich production values of Dwaraka Creations. Pragya Jaiswal played the leading lady in the movie.