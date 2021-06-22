Nandamuri Balakrishna Akhanda Release Date Locked

The upcoming Tollywood action movie Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has high anticipation from all quarters. Meanwhile, the teaser for Akhanda on YouTube has received millions of views and has impressed everyone on the internet. The teaser included Balakrishna's signature dialogues and action scenes.

According to the current buzz, the theatrical and digital rights to Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda have grossed between Rs 80-90 crore, the highest for a Balakrishna film. Due to the Corona second wave, the theatres were closed and most of the films were postponed. Balakrishna's Akhanda would have been released in theatres and on OTT platforms if the theatres were not closed.

Also Read: Tollywood Producer Suresh Babu Cheated In The Name Of Covid Vaccination

As per their sources, the release date of the Akhanda movie has already been fixed. The filming is scheduled to take place at Gandipet for 40 days starting from July 1st, where the remaining scenes will be completed. According to the most recent reports, the film will be released on September 10. Boyapati Srinu is a master of mass-market films and action sequences in his directorial efforts.

In this action drama, Pragya Jaiswal plays the female protagonist. It is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner, Dwaraka Creation. Balakrishna is teaming up with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for the third time, following their previous collaborations on blockbusters including Simha and Legend.

