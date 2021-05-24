Namrata's latest Photo With Daughter Sitara Goes Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar always stays active on social media. Now and then, Namrata shares pictures of Mahesh Babu and their kids on social media. Any post put out by Namrata goes viral in no time. On Sunday, Namrata Shared a photo of Sitara and her pet dogs, She wrote, "Enough love around here to make u smile and make ur day happy and worthwhile #gratitude #petlove #siblings (sic)."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is staying indoors as Telangana government is under lockdown. Mahesh Babu is likely to resume the shoot of his forthcoming flick 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', once the government lifts the lockdown and gives permission for film shooting. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh would feature as the female lead in the film.