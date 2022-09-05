Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Turn Brand Ambassadors, Deets Inside

Lil Goodness, the fun, good for you snacking brand for families with kids, has signed up former Miss India and Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar and her daughter Sitara for an exclusive brand association. As Goodness ambassadors, Namrata and Sitara will be endorsing Lil'Goodness on various digital platforms to promote the brand’s vision of enabling families with kids and teens to experience the Power of Goodness through good food and nutrition.

Harshvardhan S, CEO and Co-Founder of Lil’ Goodness said, “We are delighted to have Namrata and Sitara onboard with our journey to make a difference to how new age families with kids are introduced to good nutrition. With her own experience as a mom to Sitara, Namrata's involvement will help us take the brand’s core message of fun, nutritious snacking to millions of families across India.

Commenting on her association, Namrata Shirodkar said, “As a mom of two kids who are growing up, very often I face the challenge of giving them something that they enjoy eating, while at the same time ensuring that they get good nutrition. When our kids tried the Lil'Goodness snacks, they instantly fell in love with them. Sitara just loves the milk chocolates and the super grain puffs, as a mom it was really heartening to see Sitara really enjoy the taste of the prebiotic chocolates and the super grain puffs, which contain super healthy ingredients. I believe that Lil'Goodness can ease the pain point of many of us mothers, and even fathers in providing good nutrition to kids in the taste formats they enjoy the most.