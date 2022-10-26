Namrata Mahesh Babu to Open Food Chain in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu is missing from action for a while. He has delivered two blockbuster hits after the pandemic, such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sarkaru Vaari Paata emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Mahesh Babu also endorses a couple of brands, he will be jugging between movies and ads.

The latest news we hear is that Mahesh Babu will soon be venturing into the hotel business. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu is likely to start a new hotel that is going to be on his wife named Namrata Shirodkar.

However, an official confirmation regarding Mahesh venturing into the hotel business is yet to be made.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of his untitled film #SSMB28. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde has been roped to play the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.