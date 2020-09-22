Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, the most adorable couple in Tollywood. They always shell out relationship goals to their fans. The couple has been married for years and they are doting parents to Gautam and Sitara.

Recently, Namrata shared a beautiful picture with her actor husband on photo-sharing application Instagram. Guess who clicked the picture, it is their darling daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, which makes special about this picture. The picture went viral on all social media platforms. The comments sections filled with lots of heart emojis and cute compliments.

Namrata captioned the photo, "The more I think the more I’m convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love. Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love. love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !! Pic.Courtesy @sitaraghattamaneni (sic)."

Ever since the lockdown was imposed by the government, Mahesh Babu is spending most of his quality time with his family members. Namrata often shares photos on social media.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in which he is likely to essay the role of a Bank Officer. It is being said that Mahesh Babu might play dual role in the film. The move will be directed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam . Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as the female lead in the film. Mahesh and the makers of Sakaru Vaari Pata are planning to begin film shoot soon. An official confirmation regarding the new is yet to be made. Watch this space for more updates.