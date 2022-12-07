Namrata and Mahesh Ghattamaneni's AN Restaurant Gets A Launch Date

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata always shell out family goals to the fans and audience. Recently, we told you that Namrata is all set to turn into an entrepreneur. Now, it is officially out that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Asian Suniel and Bharat Narang for AN Restaurants, which stands for Asian Namrata.

The grand opening of AN Restaurants will be held on December 8, 2022.

Mahesh Babu is already the proud owner of AMB Cinemas.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is yet to return to the sets of his next project. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film did pretty well at the box office.

The first branch of the restaurant is coming up in Nira Towers on Road: 12, Banjara Hills. Palace Heights is also being set up and it will be launched soon.

