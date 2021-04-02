Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Twitter Review

Akkineni Nagarjuna's much-awaited film 'Wild Dog' will hit the theatres from today. Naturally, expectations have skyrocketed over the movie. The trailer of the movie has piqued the interest of the audience and the hype surrounding the movie is palpable. Akkineni fans are waiting with bated breath to know what is in store for them in Wild Dog.

The makers screened the of premiers shows in a record number of screens. Let's find out how the movie has shaped up and see what's the reaction of the audience who watched the premiere show. Take a look at the audience review of Wild Dog on Twitter:

Positive talk anta ga 😍🔥

Waiting for my show ✌️#Wilddog — Anvith (@UrstrulyAnvith) April 2, 2021

Super Hit 👌👌👌 #WildDog — Waiting for Lovestory ❤❤ (@TheRiser999) April 2, 2021

#WildDog from USA👍🏻

Gripping, To the point, Zero Non-Sense film. @MusicThaman BGM🔥 is a major plus. @iamnagarjuna is great as Vijay varma.

Wedding Reception Scene is the Seat edge sequence. @MatineeEnt #Wilddogreview — pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) April 2, 2021

#WildDog Overall An Average Action Entertainer! The film sticks to the point from the first scene and the action scenes have been shot well. Nagarajuna plays his part well! On the flipside, the movies pace is relatively slow and has very few high moments. Rating: 2.75/5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) April 2, 2021