Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Starts Streaming On Netflix

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog was released in theatres on April 2, across the globe. The movie earned good reviews and collections from the box office. Wild Dog collected approximately Rs 11Cr. The movie got a rating of 7/10 from IMDb. The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher. The movie written and directed by debutante Ashishor Solomon. The film revolves around the terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, many States are imposing weekend lockdowns and curfews. Telangana government recently ordered closure of all the Theatres. Now, the audience is again veering towards OTT and other digital platforms. Earlier, we know that Wild Dog makers sold the digital rights of the film to Netflix but they did not announce the release date. Now, Wild Dog is streaming on Netflix. The film got released on April 22, 2021, on Netflix.