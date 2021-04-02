Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Review & Rating: Hyderabadis Will Connect to This

Director: Ashishor Solomon

Starring: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher

Producers: S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy

Run time: 129 mins

Release Date : April 2, 2021

Wild Dog, Akkineni Nagarjuna's first offering this year hit theatres today. The actor promoted 'Wild Dog' extensively in Hyderabad. Now, with the film hitting theatres, Wild Dog opened to a thumping response from all quarters. The efforts of the 'Wild Dog' team seems to have paid off. Are you planning to watch the movie after reading the review. You have landed on the right page, Here we go.

Plot: Wild Dog is based on a real-life incident and it revolves around the series of terror blasts that took place in Hyderabad and Pune. Nagarjuna is introduced as Vijay Varma aka Wild Dog. The first blast takes place in John's bakery. Nagarjuna and his team start investigating the case for the leads. The way they investigate the case is shown in a unique way and there are interesting scenes. Nagarjuna and his team try to nab the terrorists. While doing the investigation, they get a lead which points at a man called Khalid. Nagarjuna and his team begin a small operation to nab the terrioist but their operation fails.The officers get upset with Nagarjuna and his team. Nagarjuna gets suspended and the team heads to Nepal to catch the terroist. How do they catch the terrorist? Will Nagarjuna get his job back? What does the NIA do to arrest the terrorists forms the rest of the story.

Performance: As usual, Nagarjuna steals the show with his stellar performance. He plays a ruthless NIA cop in the film. In fact, Nagarjuna has dominated other actors with his outstanding performance. Wild Dog marks Dia Mirza's debut in Telugu and she gets minimum screen space but her role will leave a huge impact among the audience. Dia Mirza has done justice to her role. Saiyami Kher fits the bill perfectly in Wild Dog and she gets enough screen space with Nagarjuna as the latter relies on her in the film. Alia Reza, Avijit Dutt and Appaji among others make their mark and manage to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Plus Points:

Nagarjuna's performance

BGM

Screenplay and director

Minus Points:

Pace could have been faster



Verdict: Wild Dog is an engaging thriller but it is predictable. The second half of the movie misses some logic but it's watchable as this genre is new to the Telugu audience. Besides, they can easily connect to the stoty. Wild Dog is a sincere and decent attempt by Nagarjuna and Solomon. Akkineni fans will surely feel proud of Nagarjuna's hard work and dedication in Wild Dog.

Rating :3/5