Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Gets Thumbs Up From Tollywood Directors, Edge Of Seat Thriller

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ‘Wild Dog’ has become the most talked about topic on social media. Just two days left for the film to open in theatres, expectations are riding. Nagarjuna and the entire team is promoting the film in a bigger way to reach out to a larger audience. The film is based on the twin bomb blasts which took place in Hyderabad. The focus is on the explosion at Gokul Chat in Koti while the public were savouring some namkeen at the famous Chat house in Hyderabad. The blasts rocked and shook the twin cities in 2007. The trailer of Wild Dog has been receiving a thumping response from all quarters. Looks like the makers had arranged a special screening for top directors of Tollywood and Bollywood. The movie seems to have kept them glued to their seats as Nagarjuna's colleagues (Directors) couldn’t leave without sharing their reviews on social media.

Director Sankalp of Ghazi fame wrote “ Just watched Wild Dog. It’s an edge of the seat thriller. A nice ge, from Telugu Cinema, that will make us proud.

Another noted director Ravikanth Perepu who helmed films like ‘Kshanam’ and Krishna and Leela, shared his review by writing: “I enjoyed watching Wild Dog. It is very gripping. Couldn’t take my eyes off the screen. Never seen this side of Nagarjuna sir. He is at another level in this film.

Another established director Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya also shared his beautiful review on Wild Dog. Here’s what he has to say about the movie: “An out of the box script with edge of the seat action sequences. The film has been made with utmost sincerity and dedication”.

The film is directed by Solomon who was the writer for Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and Nagarjuna's Oopiri. The film is produced by Matinee Entertainments. Wild Dog will release in theatres on April 2 and the makers of the movie are hoping that people come to theatres to watch the film. The movie has been made on a huge budget.

Apart from Akkineni Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Sayyami Kher, Ali Reza who will appear in prominent roles. Wild Dog is inspired from the twin blasts of Hyderabad that took place in 2007. The trailer of Wild Dog has already clocked 10 million views and is trending all over social media.