Akkineni Nagarjuna's Wild Dog has become talk of the town on social media. The film has opened to thumping response from several quarters. It is worth mentioning here that Telugus in USA have demanded that the makers add movie in more theatres in their country.

According to reliable sources, The makers of 'Wild Dog' are all set to increase theatre count in US. Akkineni fans and audience can't stop raving about Nagarjuna's performance in the film. A section of audience is urging people to put this on their must-watch list of films this month on social media. The efforts Nagarjuna and the team are clearly seen in every frame of the movie. It appears their efforts have paid off. If you are searching for 'Wild Dog' collections from opening day. Then, you are on right page.

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog has managed to collect $3,967 from USA alone. The film premiere collections are higher than Karthi's Sulthan which raked in $2,781. Talking about the domestic collections, Nagarjuna's Wild Dog is estimated to have earned Rs 2.35 cr on its opening day at the domestic box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.

WildDog 1st Day AP TG Collections

Nizam: 53L

Ceeded: 19L

UA: 16L

East: 7L

West: 6L

Guntur: 7L

Krishna: 8L

Nellore: 5L

AP-TG Total:- 1.21CR (2.35Cr Gross~)

USA Premiere numbers of #WildDog & #Sulthan films will be available tomorrow. 🇺🇸 The hourly gross of these films at 12:30 pm EST on Friday (2 April) is:#WildDog: $3,967#Sulthan: $2,781#RangDe: $1,652 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 2, 2021

The film is directed by debutante Ashishor Solomon. Besides Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Ali Reza and Saiyami will be seen in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.