Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Digital Rights Sold To Netflix?

Tollywood flick Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. The movie hit theatres today and as per early reports, there is 100% seat occupancy for Wild Dog in theatres. Now, the latest we hear is that the filmmakers have decided to sell the digital rights of the film to top OTT player Netflix. Earlier, there was a rumor that pirated copies of the film were in circulation and some torrent sites are offering free online download. This happened even before the movie's release in theatres.

But now, we hear that Wild Dog has indeed been leaked on some infamous websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others. Wild Dog is now among new releases to have fallen prey to piracy.

Meanwhile, Wild Dog has opened to good reviews. Critics say that the film is a no-nonsense film and sticks to the point right from the first scene and the action scenes have been shot well. Wild Dog includes many terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast that rocked Hyderabad in 2007.