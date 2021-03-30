Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Censor Report is Out!

Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog' is only a few days away from the theatrical release. The makers of the movie are not leaving any stone unturned to promote the film as there are many newcomers in the film. On the other hand, the movie has finished the film censor formalities and it received U/A Certificate without single cuts.

The film is directed by Solomon who was screenwriter to Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and Nagarjuna's Opoiri. The film is produced by Matinee Entertainments, Wild Dog will release in theatres on April 2 and the makers of the movie urged viewers to go to the theatres and watch the film which was made on a huge budget.

Apart from Akkineni Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Sayyami Kher, Ali Reza will appear in prominent roles in Wild Dog that is inspired from the twin blasts of Hyderabad that took place in 2007. The trailer of Wild Dog already clocked 10 million views and is trending all over.