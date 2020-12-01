Nagarjuna's Repeating The Same Mistake Of Jr NTR?

Bigg Boss Telugu is arguable the most successful reality show in India. It has been hosted by Jr NTR, Nani before Nagarjuna took the charge. Nagarjuna has proved on several occasions that there can be no replacement for him as the Bigg Boss. Audience would love to see Jr NTR on Bigg Boss sets but he can’t make it as he is busy with a bunch of films. You may ask us, why suddenly Jr NTR jolted in news. If there is any Bigg Boss we can’t just forget our beloved actor Jr NTR. Still, the audience remembers the hosting skills of Jr NTR and the contestants' performance in the house. It wouldn’t be a crime, if we said, Bigg Boss Telugu season is one of the best seasons so far be it the host or the contestants.

The latest reports are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna seems to repeat the mistake which was done by Jr NTR. Are you wondering, what could it be? If you may recall, the contestant Archana was in the house for more than 10 weeks.

It is being said on social media that Archana was saved in every elimination for her glamour. Now, Nagarjuna is also repeating the same mistake with his favorite contestant Monal Gajjar. Yes, what you read is right. On one side, audience are demanding show organizers to eliminate Monal from house. But, show makers are keeping on saving Monal. That’s not all, they are also saying that Monal is getting saved with audience support. Some of the netizens say Monal is a management quote. Monal is also getting saved the same like Archana of season 1 only for her glamour. Likewise, Nagarjuna is repeating the same mistake of Jr NTR. We don’t how far this news is the truth but it has become a hot topic on social media.

People are betting on big-time that Monal is likely to get eliminated this week. But, we don’t think so because many of the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 said that show organisers can’t eliminate her and the reason is her triangle story between Akhil and Abhijeet. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.