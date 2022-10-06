Nagarjuna's The Ghost First Day Collection

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest release The Ghost has been trending on social media. The film was released in theatres on the occasion of Dasara. Unfortunately, Nagarjuna's The Ghost met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Nagarjuna's The Ghost got released alongside Chiranjeevi's Godfather.

The film has chances to get crushed because of Godfather at the box office. According to reports, Nagarjuna's The Ghost had poor bookings and it has managed to earn a whopping amount somewhere close to Rs 4 cr on opening day at the box office. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film.

The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru. Sonal Chauhan and Anikha Surendran are seen in key roles. The makers are looking forward to hold a success meet in Hyderabad to thank the audience for supporting the film. More details about The Ghost success meet is yet to be known. Watch this space for more updates.