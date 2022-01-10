Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestant To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT?

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3. Nagarjuna is often known to have his favorite contestants in every season. If you recall, Monal Gajjar in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 used to be his favorite contestant. And we think Nagarjuna had his favourites in season 5 too.

If you are wondering, who are they, let me tell you as per the buzz, Lahari Shari and RJ Kajal are said to be Nag's favorite contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Last night, Lahari Shari and RJ Kajal were seen hosting Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju Musical event last night.

There were many popular anchors, but Nagarjuna roped in Kajal and Lahari which fuelled speculations on social media about the two back in the limelight. Now, following the event, Rumors are rife that RJ Kajal and Lahari Shari are likely entering Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which is all set to get launched on February 20, 2022. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.