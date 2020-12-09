Nagarjuna's Faking Bigg Boss TRP For Publicity?

Bigg Boss Telugu is now getting interesting, all thanks to the contestants for their nasty fights in the house. After shocking the audience with Mukku Avinash’s elimination, the makers are now trying to entertain the audience as the show is headed to its grand finale on December 20. Getting a host of celebs and making them live together locked inside a house sure leads to a lot of content in the name of entertainment but it seems that viewers are not showing any kind of interest in the current season.

If sources are to be believed, the show didn’t manage to make it to the top five shows and the recent episodes saw a dip in ratings. It is being said on social media that everything is scripted and fixed, few contestants game seems to be boring for the audience. Every season, the makers of Bigg Boss try to introduce new concepts to boost its TRPs but this time, the makers were eliminated strong contestants and kept the weakest contestants in the house. However, this didn’t go down with the viewers who questioned the makers for not valuing their votes.

The buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu will undoubtedly go down in the history of television. Recently, Nagarjuna said that ten crores votes have been polled for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The audience are pretty much aware that the show is failing to impress and TRPs ratings are poor. On top, the makers also changed the time slot of the show. Some of them are saying that Nagarjuna is just lying about fake a number of votes. Netizens are sharing unofficial polls screenshots and revealing the fact that it hasn’t even crossed one crore votes of the contestants. How come Nagarjuna is saying as they got 10 cr votes. Few of them are asking for proof of the votes. If you don’t believe us take a look at the tweets: