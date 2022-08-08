Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Ghost In Style

King Akkineni Nagarjuna will appear in a never seen before intense character as a highly trained and extremely lethal Interpol officer named Vikram in talented director Praveen Sattaru’s ambitious project The Ghost which is being mounted on large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

The Ghost- Killing Machine that showcased the depth of the protagonist’s rage and the extent of his fury received overwhelming response. The uniquely designed action block was appreciated by one and all.

It’s a shoot wrap for the film, as informed by the makers through the small video. Nagarjuna and team make the announcement regarding completion of shooting part in style. Nagarjuna, in the video, is seen firing gun.

Mark K Robin who is an expert in scoring music for action and thriller movies deserves special mention for his background score. In fact, the makers chose him, since the film requires unique score.

They have also released a poster where Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on the massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle. Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish and they seem to be gearing up for a big action as they carry machine guns.

The highly anticipated flick will arrive in theatres on October 5th, for Dasara. Nagarjuna’s cult classic and path-breaking movie Shiva was also released on the same date in 1989.

With blessings of Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing this high intense action thriller which is laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran play vital roles in the movie.

