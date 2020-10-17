Who Will Host Bigg Boss Show This Weekend?

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most controversial reality shows in Telugu states. It has been more than a month, the show started and is receiving mixed responses due to various reasons. According to the sources, most of the family audiences are skipping the show as it is not that interesting. Recently, there were reports that Nagarjuna will not be available for this weekend episode due to some work commitments.

We have been hearing the reports that Telugu veteran stars either Ramya Krishna or Roja might replace Nag's place for the weekend episode. Now those all turned out to be baseless rumors for this week. Probably, Nagarjuna might be leaving Hyderabad sometime in next month.

The latest news we hear is that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host this weekend episode. There’s no change in it.

On the other hand, reports are doing the rounds that Ariyana Glory and Monal are in danger zone. One among these two might say goodbye to the show.