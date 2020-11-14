Nagarjuna Will Eliminate This Contestant To Save Monal

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed two months of its telecast and fancy can’t keep calm and its time to witness who will become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Speculations are doing the rounds that Abhijeet could be the probable winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The host Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to return to the show to enthralled all of us.

The nominated contestants of this week eviction seem to be worrying, who will be the next contestant to leave the house. Abhijeet, Harika Sohel, Ariyan, Mehboob and Monal have been nominated for this week evicted. Looks like the name of the evicted contestants is finally decided. It is being said that Monal is seems to have garnered fewer votes comparing to Mehboob.

As you all might aware, Mehboob is a strong contestant than Monal in the house in terms of tasks wise. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna will eliminate Mehboob to save Monal. Netizens claim that Monal Gajjar is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna that could be the reason, he has saved her for a long time. People are betting on to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door Mehboob or Monal. However, no official announcement of the same has been made about the same by the makers.