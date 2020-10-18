Nagarjuna Sacrifices This For Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

The new season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is believed to be overtaking other Telugu reality shows. All the credit goes to our beloved actor Akkineni Nagarjuna who has been hosting the show since the previous season. He is continuing to be winning the hearts of the audience for his hosting skills.

A while back, there were rumors about Akkineni Nagarjuna that he won’t be available for a few days, as he would be going on a leave due to professional commitments. If reports are to be believed, Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to host the whole season and change in it. It is being said on social media that Nagarjuna seems to be canceling the foreign schedule. The makers of ‘Wild Dog’ are going to erect the set in Hyderabad to shoot the sequences which they have planned in a foreign country. Looks like Nagarjuna seems to be sacrificing his foreign schedule for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Still, it’s unclear, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

If you are looking forward for tonight's episode, then this piece of news is for you. Kumar Sai is all set to leave the house in tonight's episode. He was into the house as the first wild card contestant and stayed in the house for more than four weeks.