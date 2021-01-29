Nagarjuna to Return Sudeep's Favour, To Appear On Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 Pilot Episode?

Kannada Bigg Boss is all set to begin an all new season of the TV reality show in February. While the house is getting ready to welcome the contestants, show organisers are busy taking permissions from authorities concerned to ensure they do not violate any pandemic rules imposed by the government in view of the infectious virus. Kichcha Sudeep is all excited and he recently shot for the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 promo which the makers unveiled yesterday.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculation doing the rounds over the names of contestants who will be entering the house this season.

But, we have a news for you. Sources close to the Bigg Boss house say that there is a possibility of Telugu actor King Nagarjuna Akkineni appearing in the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

It is a known fact that Telugu reality show Bigg Boss recently concluded Season 4. And in one of the episodes, Kichcha Sudeep made a dashing entry much to the delight of Telugu BB contestants. In fact, Monal Gajjar was floored and confessed that she was a huge fan of the Kannada actor.

Now, in all likelihood Nagarjuna may get invited to grace the pilot episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Nag might just want to return the favour of Sudeep by agreeing to come.

If this happens, the bond between Tollywood and Sandalwood will go up a notch.

Meanhwile, Sudeep is in Dubai to unveil the title logo of his upcoming film Vikranth Rona (earlier titled Phantom). The makers are all set to unveil Vikranth Rona title logo on the famous Dubai landmark Burj Khalifa.