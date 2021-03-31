Nagarjuna-Ramya Krishna Super Jodi Will Soon Be Back in Bangarraju

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been ruling the film industry for the past few decades. He is an evergreen actor in Tollywood. Still, it's many of the stars wish to work with him. Currently, Nagarjuna is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie 'Wild Dog' which is slated for release on April 2, 2021. After the movie release, Akkineni Nagarjuna is expected to kick-start the shoot of his most awaited movie Bangarraju which is a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana which hit theatres during Sankranti.

The shooting of the film is likely to commence in June. Reports are doing the rounds that veteran actor Ramya Krishna who played Nag's wife has been roped in again to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna. We all knoa that the duois one of the most popular Jodis in the Telugu Film Industry. The duo has delivered a slew of hits during the 90s and those movies still record huge TRPs for TV channels airing them.

While Nagarjuna reprises the titular role from the prequel, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Bangarraju’s wife Satyabhama. Interestingly, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni too. According to a source, Samantha Akkineni is likely to star opposite Chay. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. This film is slated for release by early next year in 2022. Watch this space for more updates.