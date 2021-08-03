Nagarjuna-Praveen Sattaru Film Second Schedule In Hyderabad

King Nagarjuna and Director Praveen Sattaru’s high octane action thriller being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners had completed its first schedule in Goa and a major second schedule will commence from August 4th in Hyderabad.

Key sequences of the film are being planned in various cities in India and abroad. Nagarjuna will be seen in an entertaining and action-packed role. Kajal Aggarawal is the heroine of the the film. The casting includes Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.

While Mukesh G is the Cinematographer, Bramha Kadali comes in as the Art Director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master step in as the Action Directors.