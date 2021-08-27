Nagarjuna, Praveen Sattaru Film’s Pre-Look Poster Is Out

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and ingenious director Praveen Sattaru are working together for an untitled film to offer a completely new movie watching experience for action movie buffs. High on action, the film is being made on a massive scale with Nagarjuna playing a very powerful role.

Wishing producer Suniel Narang on his birthday, the team has released pre-look poster featuring Nagarjuna in an action-packed avatar with a sword in his hand. There will be an exciting update coming on 29th of this month, as Nagarjuna’s birthday treat.

Praveen Sattaru who is a specialist in dealing commercial entertainers has penned a winning script and producers are spending high budget to make this as a visual spectacle.

The film is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

The film’s shooting is presently happening in Hyderabad. Kajal Aggarawal plays the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the movie, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in important roles.

A top-notch technical team is working for the film such as Mukesh G handling the cinematography, Brahma Kadali supervising art department and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master overseeing the stunts.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran