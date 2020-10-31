Nagarjuna Or Samantha: Who Will Be The Host Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

There's no denying the fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular reality shows in Indian television. The latest buzz on social media is that who will be hosting the show this weekend. If you may recall, Samantha Akkineni was seen as a guest host for Dasara special episode and Akkineni Akhil also graced the stage. The Dasara episode turned out to be an instant hit and Samantha earned huge accolades for her hosting skills from the show lovers.

If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna is likely to return as the host this weekend. On the other hand, it is said that Samantha might continue as the host even this weekend. There’s no official confirmation on who will be hosting this weekend Bigg Boss episode. Let’s wait and watch. We would love to watch both of them as they are entertaining the audience with their hosting skills.

The eighth-week elimination is around the corner and the nominated contestants for this week are Lasya, Monal, Akhil, Ariyana, Mehaboob and Amma Rajasekhar. It remains to be seen who will face eviction this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.